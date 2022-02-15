Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $5.55 Million Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,551,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,461,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG opened at $96.54 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $114.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.88.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAG. Morgan Stanley downgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

