Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 686,426 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686,426 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 863.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 77,941 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,409,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 255,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,513 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SITC opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.26.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 240.01%.

Separately, TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

