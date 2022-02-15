Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $5.95 Million Investment in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,948,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $244.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

