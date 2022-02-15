Balyasny Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,644 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,093,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,266,000 after buying an additional 417,548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,518,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,886,000 after purchasing an additional 31,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,930,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,979,000 after acquiring an additional 40,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,195,000 after buying an additional 23,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $2,131,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $52,723.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,198 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $78.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $41.09 and a 1-year high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.

Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

