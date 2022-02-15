Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $4.44 Million in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 127,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at about $745,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 73,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HEES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

HEES stock opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.12. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.79%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

