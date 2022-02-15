Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $4.52 Million Stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,342 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xometry were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xometry by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,281,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Xometry by 37,490.8% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 187,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 187,454 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,657,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

XMTR opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $97.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.39.

XMTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

In other Xometry news, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $637,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $2,297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,885 shares of company stock worth $8,275,411 over the last quarter.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

