Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 76.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 93.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 24.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YETI opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.24 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

