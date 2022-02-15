Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,846,000 after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.48. The stock had a trading volume of 83,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,753,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $107.58 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $635.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

