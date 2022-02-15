Baldwin Investment Management LLC Purchases 210 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.8% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after buying an additional 120,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.02. The company had a trading volume of 136,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,380,861. The company has a market capitalization of $256.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.53 and a 200 day moving average of $120.78. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $144.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

