Baldwin Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,116,000 after acquiring an additional 203,878 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after acquiring an additional 290,139 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $918,034,000 after acquiring an additional 125,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.28 on Tuesday, reaching $228.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,411. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $153.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.51.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

