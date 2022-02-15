Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after buying an additional 995,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,012,000 after buying an additional 146,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.57. 170,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,312,989. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.26 and a 200-day moving average of $112.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.61 and a 1 year high of $139.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 521,332 shares of company stock valued at $68,294,843 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

