Baldwin Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Yum! Brands by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 86.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 699,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,437,000 after purchasing an additional 324,601 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 55.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,656. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.94 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.83 and a 200-day moving average of $128.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

