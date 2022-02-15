Baldwin Investment Management LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 0.7% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,412,000 after acquiring an additional 157,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,329,334,000 after acquiring an additional 252,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,228,976,000 after acquiring an additional 205,505 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Accenture by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,426,000 after acquiring an additional 38,359 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,599,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,244,000 after purchasing an additional 250,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.87.

ACN traded up $5.88 on Tuesday, reaching $332.01. 14,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,848. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.17. Accenture plc has a one year low of $244.44 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $209.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

