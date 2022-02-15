Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Buys Shares of 454,863 Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 454,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,861,000. Arcus Biosciences comprises approximately 0.6% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $34,444.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $91,546.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,518 shares of company stock worth $1,830,516. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCUS traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,691. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCUS. Wedbush boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

