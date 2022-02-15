Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,428,014 Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,428,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,302,000. Nuvalent makes up about 4.8% of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC owned approximately 7.10% of Nuvalent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of NUVL traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,655. Nuvalent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81.

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

