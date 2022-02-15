Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Azure Power Global stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.64. 71,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $804.26 million, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 0.79. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $38.05.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,113,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,806,000 after acquiring an additional 122,168 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,509,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 128,897 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 234,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after purchasing an additional 96,403 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 604,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 25,976 shares during the period.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

