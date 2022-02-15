Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $44,957.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $899,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and have sold 95,008 shares valued at $16,907,211. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,420,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $326,722,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,362,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,739,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,861,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $140.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.27, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.43. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $121.09 and a 52-week high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

