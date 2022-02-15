Axa S.A. Sells 3,405 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Axa S.A. cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after acquiring an additional 675,316 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after acquiring an additional 703,525 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $89.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $93.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

