Axa S.A. Sells 2,800 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Weis Markets by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Weis Markets by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Weis Markets by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in Weis Markets by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMK opened at $61.19 on Tuesday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $68.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

In related news, CFO Michael T. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

