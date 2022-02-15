Axa S.A. Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QFIN opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QFIN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CLSA lifted their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

