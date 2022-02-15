Axa S.A. Has $3.42 Million Stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,530,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,951,000 after acquiring an additional 30,818 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,844,000 after buying an additional 50,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,161,000 after buying an additional 17,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,463,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $66.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.15. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $122.30.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

