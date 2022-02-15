Axa S.A. Grows Stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 590,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,853 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 225,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.34. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XFOR. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

