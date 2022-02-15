Axa S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 79,638 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 91.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

NYSE:FTI opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.99. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.37.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.