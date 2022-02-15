Axa S.A. Cuts Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the third quarter worth $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $103.19 on Tuesday. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $119.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.52 million. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total value of $34,788.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $385,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,781 shares of company stock worth $2,995,007 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.