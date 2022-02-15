Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.450-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.40 billion-$5.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.54 billion.

NASDAQ:AVT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.92. The stock had a trading volume of 743,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.48. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.38.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

AVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.60.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after buying an additional 215,297 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $710,000. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

