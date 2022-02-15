Avista Co. (AVA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Avista has raised its dividend payment by 13.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Avista has a payout ratio of 71.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avista to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.3%.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. Avista has a 52-week low of $37.57 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Avista in the third quarter worth $273,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 49.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avista by 22.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,315,000 after buying an additional 77,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

