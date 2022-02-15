Avista Co. (AVA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Avista has raised its dividend payment by 13.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Avista has a payout ratio of 71.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avista to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.3%.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. Avista has a 52-week low of $37.57 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Avista in the third quarter worth $273,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 49.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avista by 22.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,315,000 after buying an additional 77,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Read More

Dividend History for Avista (NYSE:AVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.