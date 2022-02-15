Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) PT Raised to $138.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avalara from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avalara from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.00.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR opened at $99.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.84 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.10. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $94.22 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $128,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $58,978.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,541 shares of company stock worth $6,399,275 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avalara by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Avalara by 760.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.