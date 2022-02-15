Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Short Interest Up 66.6% in January

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,700 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the January 15th total of 278,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,161.8 days.
OTCMKTS:AVCTF opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. Avacta Group has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.50.
Avacta Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avacta Group (AVCTF)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.