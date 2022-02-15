Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Short Interest Up 66.6% in January

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,700 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the January 15th total of 278,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,161.8 days.

OTCMKTS:AVCTF opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. Avacta Group has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in three segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

