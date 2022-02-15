AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s 10th Largest Position

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up about 2.7% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,646.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 313.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $221,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in AutoZone by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,920.19 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,143.00 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,004.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,812.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.50.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

