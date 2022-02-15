Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.740-$6.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.21 billion-$16.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.17 billion.

Shares of ADP traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.35. 21,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,562. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.08 and a 200-day moving average of $218.74. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $164.52 and a one year high of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $226.38.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,928 shares of company stock valued at $29,379,540. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.