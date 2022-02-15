Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.740-$6.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.21 billion-$16.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.17 billion.
Shares of ADP traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.35. 21,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,562. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.08 and a 200-day moving average of $218.74. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $164.52 and a one year high of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $226.38.
In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,928 shares of company stock valued at $29,379,540. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
