Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Lowered to $235.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADP. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $226.38.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $201.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $164.52 and a 12-month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,928 shares of company stock valued at $29,379,540. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 52,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

