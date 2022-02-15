Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Billion

Equities analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to post $4.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.47 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $4.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year sales of $16.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.26 billion to $16.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.25 billion to $17.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.38.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.81 on Monday, reaching $201.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,899,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.74. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $164.52 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,928 shares of company stock worth $29,379,540. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 81.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 20.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $7,109,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 72,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

