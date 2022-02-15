Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Declares Dividend of $0.62

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.6151 per share on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

AIAGY stock opened at $56.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.98. Aurubis has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $56.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIAGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aurubis from €78.00 ($88.64) to €88.00 ($100.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.

