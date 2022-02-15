AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE T traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $24.05. 43,382,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,778,098. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AT&T stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.