AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Cut by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 410,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in AT&T were worth $11,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,207,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in AT&T by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,778,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.