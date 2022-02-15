Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Down 56.2% in January

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the January 15th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
NASDAQ AAME opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.09.
About Atlantic American
Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.
