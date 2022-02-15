Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Down 56.2% in January

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the January 15th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

NASDAQ AAME opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic American by 59.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 46,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic American by 13.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic American by 22.2% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic American by 132.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 176,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 100,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Atlantic American by 28.6% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.