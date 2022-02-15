Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the January 15th total of 13,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atento by 39.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atento by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Atento by 40,368.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Atento in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atento in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATTO traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.91. 7,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Atento has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.55.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Atento had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $368.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atento will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

