AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 226,991 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,735,150 shares.The stock last traded at $59.99 and had previously closed at $57.54.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $186.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average of $58.39.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.07%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,798,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 66,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

