ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the January 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASAZY. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

ASAZY stock opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.86. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

