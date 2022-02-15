Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.230-$5.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $737 million-$754 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $726.64 million.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.89. 2,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,872. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.11 and a 200 day moving average of $143.92.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.57.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,589,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

