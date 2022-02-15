Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) PT Lowered to $6.00 at B. Riley

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ASPU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.66.

Aspen Group stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aspen Group by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

