Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $65.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $45.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.85 million, a PE ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.10.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 457.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth $859,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

