ASOS (LON:ASC) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 7,200 ($97.43) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 254.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ASC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($44.65) target price on ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($67.66) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($44.65) target price on ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($74.42) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,900 ($39.24) to GBX 2,450 ($33.15) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,130 ($55.89).

ASC opened at GBX 2,030.81 ($27.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,256.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,826.83. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,950 ($26.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($81.12).

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($30.03), for a total transaction of £5,936,246.61 ($8,032,810.03).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

