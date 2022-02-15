Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading Up 4.7% on Insider Buying Activity

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s share price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $65.13 and last traded at $64.45. Approximately 11,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,467,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.56.

Specifically, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.82 per share, with a total value of $11,455,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.63 per share, with a total value of $32,815,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,503,733 shares of company stock valued at $483,698,282 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $9,004,721. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.91.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Asana during the second quarter worth $889,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the second quarter worth $614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,383,000 after purchasing an additional 877,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 479.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,504,000 after purchasing an additional 673,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

