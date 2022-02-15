Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $153.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.72 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

