Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Get Arteris alerts:

Shares of AIP opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. Arteris has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arteris will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

About Arteris

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.