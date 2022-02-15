Arqma Trading 14.2% Lower This Week (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, Arqma has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $519,365.18 and $5,564.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0421 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,302.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.76 or 0.07003650 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.20 or 0.00296146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.39 or 0.00766089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013881 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00009597 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00074155 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.15 or 0.00406636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.03 or 0.00216758 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,383,061 coins and its circulating supply is 12,338,517 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars.

