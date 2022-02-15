Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

ARKR stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 29.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARKR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ark Restaurants by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its position in Ark Restaurants by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ark Restaurants by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. 14.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

