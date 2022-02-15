Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
ARKR stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 29.72%.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
