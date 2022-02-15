Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $144.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arista Networks from $122.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

ANET traded up $5.97 on Tuesday, hitting $128.79. The company had a trading volume of 31,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,299. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.94. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $13,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $12,511,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 777,694 shares of company stock worth $109,129,897. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 148.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,393,000 after purchasing an additional 154,013 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 20.6% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 17.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 12.4% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

