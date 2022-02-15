Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $5,134,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $5,118,800.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,200,000.00.

ANET stock opened at $122.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.94. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 12.4% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth about $8,938,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,814 shares during the last quarter. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. UBS Group cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.89.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

